Senators 7-run first makes difference in win over Valley

WEST PORTSMOUTH — When the top of your lineup is producing, the rest are sure to follow.

In the Portsmouth West Lady Senators’ 12-2 win over Valley on Friday, West leadoff hitter Maelynn Howell got an opening single which prompted a 7-run first inning.

Howell’s single was part of a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate including a game-high four RBI as Valley was never able to recover in the five inning decision.

Three hits, a fielder’s choice, and an error helped lead to West first inning runs as sophomore Sydney McDermott tripled and scored freshman Kate Rollins, Acie Stone doubled to score McDermott, and a Howell single scored Karli York in her second AB of the inning.

Valley scored a pair of runs in the top of the third when Taylor Cunningham and Karsyn Davis had RBI singles to cut their deficit to 7-2.

However, West would tack-on five more runs, including one in the fifth on an RBI single by Charlie Jo Howard which ended the contest via the OHSAA’s run rule.

West improves to 4-5 overall (1-4 SOC II) with the win, while Valley falls to 4-3 (1-3 SOC II).

BOX SCORE

Valley: 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 4 6

Portsmouth West: 7 0 2 2 1 — 12 9 3

W: McDermott (W), L: Johnson (V)

