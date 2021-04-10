Singleton, Sanders combine for 14 Ks as Bobcats down Western

LATHAM — The drive to Latham from Franklin Furnace is always better when the Green Bobcats come away with a W.

On the backs of seniors Levi Singleton and Wiley Sanders combining for three-hits on the mound, the Bobcats (2-6, 2-2 SOC) managed just that — defeating host Western 6-1 for their second SOC I win of the young season.

The S&S duo combined to allow three hits, one earned run, and struck out 14 Western hitters in the five-run win.

Green collected 10 hits as a team with Sanders and Singleton again leading the way, combining for 4-of-8 hitting in the victory.

Sanders’ drove in a game-high three RBI and his two hits were each doubles while Singleton’s were both singles. Nathaniel Brannigan and Ethan Hayslip both had one hit in the win, each of which was a double in-play.

J. Unotna was credited with the loss for the Indians.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Green_Logo-4.jpeg