Clay plates 11 against Symmes in meeting of SOC unbeatens

PORTSMOUTH — The wheels went on for Clay and off for Symmes Valley in the home half of the fourth inning of their meeting on Friday in Portsmouth.

The Panthers, 11-6 winners over the Vikings, scored a run via wild pitch, SV’s only error, and RBI hits by Clay Cottle, Jaden Jessee, Carson Porginski, and Jaden Jessee in their nine-run fourth.

The win puts the Panthers (6-2, 3-0 SOC I) in prime position in the SOC I race — as defending league co-champs in 2019 — as only they and Ironton St. Joe have yet to lose in league play as of Friday.

“It was a really good win for our program today,” Clay coach March Cottle said after the win. “Coach Renfroe is one of the best around and had a really good ball club. Our hitters are really coming alive and producing runs, and tonight produced enough runs for us to get the win.

Jessee led all players with a game-high 3 RBI on 2-of-4 hitting, while King finished a perfect 3-of-3 at the plate with a walk drawn.

Clay Cottle and Carson Porginski each drove in a pair of RBI as Cottle also earned the win on the mound.

Cottle allowed four hits and one earned run in four and one-third innings pitch, also striking out nine Viking hitters during his 13 outs.

Senior Shaden Malone enter in relief and closed the game out in the final two and two-thirds innings.

Malne also hit a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the fifth for the game’s final run

BOX SCORE

Symmes Valley: 1 0 0 1 4 0 0 — 6 7 1

Clay: 1 0 0 9 1 0 X — 11 11 3

W: Cottle (C), L: Brammer (SV)

