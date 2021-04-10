Late game runs lift Northwest to first league win

SOUTH WEBSTER — Northwest tallied runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings and earned their first SOC II win of the young season — a 4-2 decision on the road against South Webster on Friday.

“It’s great to get a big league win under our belt,” Northwest coach J.M. Storer said, after the win. “We’ve been playing some competitive baseball this week. Hopefully tonight will be a boost for our guys and the last few games helps them to realize we can compete with anyone.”

The Mohawks (2-7, 1-4 SOC II) capitalized on Jeep errors to score their late-game runs.

In the fifth, a Logan Shepherd two-out triple followed by a SW error on a single by Kazane Akimoto broke a 1-1 tie and gave the Mohawks their first lead since the third inning.

Kaleb Seals and Waylon McGlone reached via walk in the sixth and Seals later scored with two outs when Levi Tackett reached via error.

Akimoto then scored in the top of the seventh to give the Mohawks their fourth and final run.

Jaren Lower brought SW (4-5, 2-3 SOC II) within two on his RBI single with one out in the seventh, but back to back strikeouts by Northwest’s Orville Tackett who entered in relief of starter Dakota Secrest ended the contest with the tying run at first base.

South Webster’s Cam Carpenter allowed six hits and two earned runs in five innings on the mound, eventually being relieved by Jaren Lower and Aidan Andrews for the final two innings.

Secrest allowed two hits and two walks in six and one-third innings, striking out 10 Jeep batters on 106 pitches.

“Dakota Secrest pitched a great game striking out 10 and coming away with the win,” Storer said. “He helped himself at the plate with an RBI as well. Orville Tackett came up big time in a tough spot with the save, striking out two batters in his 2/3 of an inning for the final two outs of the game. Kazane Akimoto went 2 for 3 and had a big steal of home on a double steal. Logan Shepherd came up with a big triple to put us in the lead for good.”

BOX SCORE

Northwest: 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 — 4 6 3

South Webster: 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 2 2 3

W: Secrest (NW), L: Carpenter (SW)

Northwest sophomore Dakota Secrest (2) allowed two hits and no earned runs while striking out 10 Jeep hitters in the Mohawks’ 4-2 win over South Webster in SOC II play. (File Photo) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Secrest-_-Northwest-file-2.jpg Northwest sophomore Dakota Secrest (2) allowed two hits and no earned runs while striking out 10 Jeep hitters in the Mohawks’ 4-2 win over South Webster in SOC II play. (File Photo) Courtesy of Laci Timmons

Mohawk sophomore Secrest allows two hits in victory

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

