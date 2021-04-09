Spring Scoreboard — April 9
Baseball
Minford 6, Wheelersburg 2
Valley 12, Portsmouth West 0
Northwest 4, South Webster 2
Waverly 8, Eastern 0
Clay 11, Symmes Valley 6
Rock Hill 7, Portsmouth 3
Fairland 11, South Point 1
Chesapeake 6, Coal Grove 3
Softball
Wheelersburg 16, Minford 0
Portsmouth West 12, Valley 2
South Webster 12, Northwest 2
Portsmouth 12, Rock Hill 4
Notre Dame 18, East 1
Waverly 12, Eastern 2
Coal Grove 6, Chesapeake 2
Additional scores to report? Email to jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com or pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com