Spring Scoreboard — April 9

Baseball

Minford 6, Wheelersburg 2

Valley 12, Portsmouth West 0

Northwest 4, South Webster 2

Waverly 8, Eastern 0

Clay 11, Symmes Valley 6

Rock Hill 7, Portsmouth 3

Fairland 11, South Point 1

Chesapeake 6, Coal Grove 3

Softball

Wheelersburg 16, Minford 0

Portsmouth West 12, Valley 2

South Webster 12, Northwest 2

Portsmouth 12, Rock Hill 4

Notre Dame 18, East 1

Waverly 12, Eastern 2

Coal Grove 6, Chesapeake 2

