Panthers pop for late runs, win at SV

AID — You take them when you can get them, and no matter how you can get them.

For the Clay High School softball squad, the Panthers put up all five of their runs in the top of the seventh inning at Symmes Valley on Thursday — taking advantage of two Viking errors en route to winning 5-0 in a key Southern Ohio Conference Division I bout.

With the win, Clay climbed to 6-2 and 2-0 in the SOC I —while Symmes Valley’s league championship chances took a serious hit, as the Vikings fell to 7-2 but 2-2 in the league.

Symmes Valley entered the week undefeated, but lost 10-0 at Notre Dame on Monday — before Thursday’s 5-0 final.

For the Panthers, while they did ALL their offensive work off pitcher Savannah Mart in the seventh, Clay pitcher Preslee Lutz did her part in keeping the Vikings off the board late as well.

Lutz walked just one and struck out six in earning the complete-game win.

The Panthers also overcame Mart’s mastery through six strong stanzas, as she had a 12 total strikeouts with five walks.

Mart recorded her 12th strikeout for the first out in the seventh, but before her final fanning and the inning’s second out, Shae Edgington singled and Cassidy Bazler walked —and both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch.

Both Edgington and Bazler then scored when McKenzie Loper’s ground ball was thrown away at first base.

Kat Cochran then singled, Megan Bazler reached on the second Viking error, and Shaley Munion mashed a triple to clear the bags —scoring Loper, Cochran and Bazler in the process.

All five Panther runs came unearned.

