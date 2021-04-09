Valley softball wins at Piketon for 3rd straight

PIKETON — The Valley High School softball squad, without any seniors, sure is young.

But yet, they are on an April roll.

That’s because the Indians amounted their third consecutive victory — winning 5-4 on Thursday at non-league Piketon to raise their record to 4-2.

The Indians scored an opening-inning run, then fell behind 4-1 after the second stanza — when Piketon plated all four of its runs on a leadoff Indian error, two fielder’s choices and three hits, including a double by Laney Brown.

But Brown’s double would actually be the final Redstreak hit allowed by Valley pitcher Taylor Cunningham until the sixth inning, as she retired the next 10 Redstreaks she faced — and 12 of the following 13.

Cunningham, who struck out four Redstreaks and did not allow a walk, charged back for the complete-game circle win —with only another leadoff error and a two-out hit in the sixth allowed after the second.

She scattered her seven hits given up, including three in a row in the first —one of which was a single by Brown.

Cunningham also stranded Redstreak runners, including at first and second in the first and sixth —and Brown being left aboard in the second.

Trailing 4-1 following the fifth, the Indians overtook Piketon in the sixth —with four runs and eight batters of their own.

Against Piketon pitcher Hayleigh Risner, Addalyn Conaway reached on a leadoff error, then Madison Montgomery singled and Anna-Marie Elliott reached on a sacrifice which crossed Conaway.

Montgomery and Elliott scored after back-to-back groundouts to second base, as Emilie Johnson’s RBI-single forged the 4-4 tie.

Johnson then scored the go-ahead run, and Cunningham helped her cause with a single.

Johnson also scored the Indians’ opening run —when she walked to lead off the game, advanced to second on a groundout, and scored on an error off the bat of Lexi Whitt.

Risner retired the next six hitters, before walking Johnson in the third and Cunningham reaching on a 6-4 fielder’s choice.

The only other Indian hits were an Elliott single in the fourth, a Johnson single in the fifth, and finally another Montgomery single in the seventh.

