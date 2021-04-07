Trojans keep bats hot, best West

PORTSMOUTH — The season keeps rolling and the Portsmouth Trojans continue to put up runs.

In Tuesday’s 14-4 six inning win over West, the Trojans totaled 13 hits and drew 10 walks as nine different Portsmouth players collected a hit.

After West took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second when Jacob Davis and Tanner Cantrell drove in Senator runs, the Trojans proceeded to score four runs and take a 5-2 lead after two — never looking back in their fourth win in four tries to start the ‘21 campaign.

Portsmouth (4-0) scored a game-high five runs in the fifth inning when Aiden Hinkle, Tyler Ducnan, Daewin Spence, Zach Ward, and Christian Keys each had RBI singles that gave the Trojans a 12-4 lead after five.

Tyler Duncan, Spence, and Michael Duncan each finished with two RBI and two hits apiece, while Keys had an RBI and finished 2-of-3 at the plate.

Trojans leadoff hitter Drew Roe scored a game-high four runs as he tripled and had a pair of walks in the contest.

West’s (3-3) Caleb Hazelbaker had the Senators other RBI, going 2-of-2 with a walk drawn in his four at-bats.

BOX SCORE

West: 0 2 0 0 2 0 — 4 6 3

Portsmouth: 1 4 2 0 5 2 — 14 13 1

W: T. Duncan (P), L: Rodney Moore (W)

T. Duncan — 6 IP, 4H, 3ER, 1BB, 4K

R. Moore — 1H, 5R, 5ER, 8BB, 3K

