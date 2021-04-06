Pirates double up Redskins at VA

CHILLICOTHE — What a difference a week, and likely a division and a day game too, made for the Wheelersburg Pirates.

For the second consecutive Saturday, the Pirates played a non-league baseball state powerhouse inside Chillicothe’s spacious VA Memorial Stadium.

Only this time, Wheelersburg did the doubling up itself —defeating Fort Loramie 8-4 on Saturday in another First National Bank of Waverly Baseball Classic contest.

The previous late Saturday night, and against Division I state semifinalist from two years ago Hilliard Darby, the Pirates played the powerful Panthers to a 6-3 setback —trailing 6-0 before scoring all three of their runs in the sixth inning.

Against the Redskins, which three times has won the Division IV state championship including most recently in 2018, the Pirates plated at least one run in every inning — sans the second and sixth.

Wheelersburg got two innings of at least two runs, and limited the Redskins to single markers in the first, second, fifth and seventh stanzas.

For the Pirates, senior Elias Robson — who started and suffered the pitching loss to the Panthers in that season opener —redeemed himself against Fort Loramie.

This time, Robson pitched a complete-game gem — which included eight strikeouts and no walks.

The Redskins scored their four runs on the benefits of one hit batsman, two doubles and a home run.

But the Pirates pounded out a dozen hits for their eight points, including three by Ethan Ison and two apiece from Mason Montgomery, Cooper McKenzie and Eric Green.

Both of McKenzie’s hits resulted in doubles, as Montgomery doubled once while Ison and Green gained a triple apiece.

Montgomery also had a sacrifice fly for a run batted in, part of a team-high three.

Ison added a pair of ribbys as McKenzie and Chase Conley collected one each.

Hunter Thomas, Creed Warren and D.J. Horton had one hit apiece, as Thomas and Conley each walked once.

Ison three times crossed the plate for a run —as the other five featured Horton, Warren, Montgomery, McKenzie and Green.

