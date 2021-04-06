Panthers produce in road win over South Webster

SOUTH WEBSTER — The No. 4 was the magic number for Clay senior Clay Cottle on Tuesday.

In the Panthers’ 16-2 road win over South Webster, Cottle finished 4-of-4 at the plate, totaled a game-high 4 RBI and scored four runs to lead Clay offensively in each category.

Cottle also pitched four innings in the winning effort, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out eight Jeep hitters.

Four Panthers had a multi-hit day, including leadoff hitter Shaden Malone who also scored four runs on 3-of-4 hitting and three RBI.

Clay’s three and four hole hitters, seniors Jaden Jessee and Evan Woods, each collected a pair of RBI on combined 3-of-8 hitting.

Carson Porginski, Mitchell King, and Drew Zuefle had one RBI apiece as the Panthers collected 15 hits as a team.

Malone and Jessee pitched the final three innings in relief for Clay (4-2) as their pitching staff combined to allow just three hits and two earned runs.

Riley Cook and Jaren Lower drove in a run apiece as the Jeeps’ lone runs.

South Webster (3-4) senior Billy Jones was credited with the loss after allowing six earned runs in five complete innings.

BOX SCORE

Clay 0 0 5 3 0 3 5 — 16 15 2

South Webster 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 3 5

W: Cottle (C), L: Jones (SW)

