Lady Titans continue unbeaten start with win over Northwest

PORTSMOUTH — It finally happened.

The Notre Dame Lady Titans, at long last, surrendered a run to an opposing team.

However, ND put up seven runs in the first inning and cruised to an 11-1 win over visiting Northwest.

Thus, in their 6-0 start to the 2021 season, the Lady Titans are out-scoring opponent 58-1.

Kaylor Pickelsimer, Kyndall Ford, Katie Strickland, Madison Brown and Claire Dettwiller each had an RBI in the seven-run first as ND collected 13 hits as a team.

Dettwiller finished 3-of-4 at the plate as one of four Lady Titans with a multi-hit day.

Ava Hassel Annie Dettwiller, and Brown each had two hits — Brown going a perfect 2-of-2 in the win with a game-high three RBI.

Freshman Kyndall Ford pitched five innings and earned the win, allowing just one hit and no earned runs in 61 pitches.

Northwest senior Jaclyn Burchett had an RBI single in the top of the sixth, driving in Lexi Throckmorton after Throckmorton led off the sixth with a double.

Lady Mohawks freshman Lauren Redoutey pitched the first one and one-third inning and was credited with the loss.

***

BOX SCORE

Northwest: 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 3 0

Notre Dame: 7 0 1 1 0 2 — 11 13 0

W: Ford (ND), L: L. Redoutey (NW)

