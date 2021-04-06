West tops Northwest for first SOC II win

McDERMOTT — West hit the gas early and held host Northwest to a pair of runs to earn their first SOC II win of the young season.

The Senators (3-2, 1-2 SOC II) applied pressure in the first and third innings when they scored a combined five runs in their 7-2 win over the Mohawks in McDermott.

Luke Bradford had West’s lone multi-hit day as seven Senators in total managed a hit versus the Mohawks’ three pitchers used.

Bradford finished 2-of-4 at the plate and had one RBI — a single to left field that made it 6-0 Senators in the top of the fifth inning.

West senior Rodney Moore had a pair of RBI, one coming via walk and the other an RBI single in the top of the seventh as the Senators’ lone run.

Howard pitched a complete game in the win — allowing four hits, no earned runs and striking out five on 120 total pitches.

“Luke Howard pitched a good game tonight,” West coach Larry Goodwin said. “We were able to get some runners in scoring position and get some timely base hits.”

Northwest’s (1-5, 0-3 SOC II) Kazane Akimoto was credited with the loss after allowing an earned run and giving up four hits in his three innings on the mound.

Dakota Secrest managed a pair of hits, finishing 2-of-4 at the plate while Levi Tacket had a hit and an RBI.

***

BOX SCORE

West: 3 0 2 0 1 0 1 — 7 8 4

Northwest: 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 2 4 3

W: Luke Howard (W), Kazane Akimoto (N)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_West-logo-_-baseball.jpg