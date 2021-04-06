Falcons tennis sweeps pair of opponents

MINFORD — The Minford Falcons boys tennis team swept a pair of local opponents on Friday and Monday, Ironton and New Boston, and raised their team overall record to 4-1 in the 2021 campaign

Minford 5, Ironton 0

Singles

Sam Wiehle (M) d. Bryce Glockner (I) (6-0, 6-0)

Charlie Neal (M) d. Titus Lewis (I) (6-0, 6-0)

Nathaniel Knight (M) d. Teegan Carpenter (I) (6-0, 6-0)

Doubles

Matthew Justice, Dillon Osborne (M) d. Erickson Barnes, Matt Davis (I) (7-6, 1-6, 6-4, 7-2)

Teegan Clarkson, Kaden Kelly (M) d. Kenny Barran, Ben Holt (I) (6-3, 6-1)

Minford 5, New Boston 0

Singles

Sam Wiehle (M) d. Austin Gosselin (NB) (6-2, 6-2)

Charlie Neal (M) d. Avery Gosselin (NB) (6-0, 6-0)

Matthew Justice (M) d. Dylan Scherer (NB) (6-2, 6-0)

Doubles

Dillon Osborne, Nathaniel Knight (M) won via forfeit

Teegan Clarkson, Kaden Kelly (M) won via forfeit