Vikings rally in 7th, top Titans in battle of SOC I unbeatens

PORTSMOUTH — In a battle of previously unbeaten SOC I foes, the Symmes Valley Vikings edged the Notre Dame Titans with a 7th inning rally in which they scored a trio of runs and left the Titans’ game-tying run stranded at third to end the contest.

Notre Dame (4-1) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Caleb Nichols reached via error, stole a base and later scored on sac RBI by Chris Schmidt, followed by a Dariyonne Bryant single that became a two-base error and put Bryant at third.

A passed ball gave Bryant the all-signals-go to score the go-ahead run and put ND ahead by one.

SV (5-0) scored the game’s first run in the top of the first when leadoff hitter Levi Best reached via error, stole two bases and scored on a fielder’s choice.

A two-out error would plague the Titans in the seventh after senior Caleb Nichols retired the inning’s first two batters.

Best, reaching via error for the second time, would be the game-tying run two hitters later when Levi Niece drove in he and Caden Brammer from second and third on a two RBI double up the third base line.

The Titans would get a run back in the bottom of the seventh when Jake McGuire drew a leadoff walk, stole a base and scored on a Dylan Seison RBI single.

Seison would be the potential game-tying run, but ended the game at third as Brammer — SV’s relief pitcher — retired the Titans’ 2-3-4 spots in their lineup.

“You never want to lose, but it would have been awfully easy to fold the tents up after falling behind by two runs there,” Cassidy said. “To these guys credit, they fought and battled back and did what they needed to do to put themselves in a position to score.

In nearly pitching a complete game victory, Nichols allowed just four Viking hits, one earned run and striking out eight.

Brammer earned the win for the Vikings after taking over in relief for the freshman lefty Webb.

“He’s (Nichols) been lights out this season. No matter who I put on the mound, they’ve been really on for us this season,” ND coach Dan Cassidy said, after the game. That’s the thing moving forward for us — there’s a difference between pitchers and throwers, and we’ve developed a lot of pitchers.”

***

BOX SCORE

Symmes Valley 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 4 4 1

Notre Dame 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 — 3 5 4

W: Brammer (SV), L: Nichols (ND)

Notre Dame senior pitcher Caleb Nichols (3) delivers a pitch during the Titans’ home contest versus Symmes Valley in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_3491.jpg Notre Dame senior pitcher Caleb Nichols (3) delivers a pitch during the Titans’ home contest versus Symmes Valley in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved