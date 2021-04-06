Pirates sweep 2 tennis matches

WHEELERSBURG — Against two tennis teams nicknamed the Indians, one non-league and the other among the Southern Ohio Conference slate, the Wheelersburg Pirates picked up a pair of 5-0 home sweeps —over Hillsboro on Saturday and over Valley on Monday.

The Pirates are now a perfect 4-0, and 2-0 in the SOC — as the 5-0 wins are Wheelersburg’s first following a pair of 3-2 victories over Minford and Ironton in the first week of the new season.

Logan Davis at first singles, Alex Thomas at second singles, Preslee Etterling at third singles, and Nathan Sylvia and Austin Collier at first doubles all won both of their matches — as all but Thomas’ tilt against Hillsboro’s Blake Tira were straight-set sweeps.

Thomas needed three sets to top Tira, as all three set scores were 6-3, with Thomas taking the first and last.

Wheelersburg’s second doubles teams were different for the matches, but both won in straight sets.

In fact, the Pirates pitched a shutout in three of their individual matches against Valley, as the Indians only amounted wins for five total games.

The Pirates return to the road, and return to SOC action, on Thursday at West.

* * *

Wheelersburg 5, Valley 0

Singles

Logan Davis (W) def. Chase Ruby (V) 6-1, 6-1

Alex Thomas (W) def. Davey Petry (V) 6-0, 6-0

Preslee Etterling (W) def. Miracle Sammons (V) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Nathan Sylvia and Austin Collier (W) def. Reuben Thayer and Haley Whitt (V) 6-2, 6-1

Taylor Hamm and Colson Arnold (W) def. Adrian Keeran and Jeulz Maynard (V) 6-0, 6-0

* * *

Wheelersburg 5, Hillsboro 0

Singles

Logan Davis (W) def. Lawton Berry (H) 6-1, 6-2

Alex Thomas (W) def. Blake Tira (H) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Preslee Etterling (W) def. Shane Sullivan (H) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

Nathan Sylvia and Austin Collier (W) def. Brogan Priest and Charlie Schnider (H) 6-2, 6-2

Gavin Rase and Alex Meyers (W) def. George Kenta and Matty Hollan (H) 6-4, 6-0

