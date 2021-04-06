Lady Bobcats open SOC I play with win over East

FRANKLIN FURNACE — A six-run second inning and eight-run fourth helped the Green Lady Bobcats earn a win in their SOC I opener — a 16-1 decision over visiting East.

Green (3-3, 1-0 SOC) drew 10 walks but had nine hits as a team in scoring their 16 runs with Kasey Kimbler, Adriah Barver, Ava Jenkins, and Kame Sweeney each drawing two walks apiece.

Nine different Lady Bobcats had a hit apiece as no Green player had a multi-hit day.

Sweeney, Mackenzie Carver, and Kailyn Neal each had a pair of RBI while Barber scored a game-high three runs.

Ava Jenkins earned the win on the mound for Green, allowing just four hits and one earned run while striking out seven.

Mia Caldwell went 1-of-2 at the plate and drove in the Lady Tartans’ lone run in the first inning.

Felicia Smith started for East (0-2) in the loss, allowing nine hits and 10 walks on 119 pitches.

***

BOX SCORE

East: 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 0

Green: 2 6 0 8 X — 16 9 0

W: Jenkins (G), L: Smith (E)