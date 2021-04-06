Bobcats tally 18 runs in win over East

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Bobcats scored a season-high runs and held visting East to just one to earn their first win of the 2021 campaign.

The win was also the first for head coach David Shoupe in his return as the skipper of the Bobcats’ after previously leading the program for nine seasons.

Green scored 18 runs on 12, besting the Tartans 18-1 and improving their overall mark to 1-4 (1-1 SOC).

Brandon Neal went a perfect 3-of-3 for Green at the plate with a trio of singles and a run scored.

Joe Webb and Levi Singleton each had a pair of singles and went a combined 4-of-7 in the win.

Singleton and Wiley Sanders combined for the win on the mound, pitching five innings and combining for 11 Ks and allowing two hits one earned run.

Landehn Pernell was the Tartans’ (0-3) starting pitcher in the loss.

East freshman Cameron Justice and Ethan Rase each had a single to make up their two hits with Justice scoring their run.

