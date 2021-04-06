Lady Trojans bounce back with OVC win over ‘Peake

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans (6-2) found their bats and opened up their Ohio Valley Conference season on Monday with a 9-3 win over Chesapeake on their home field.

Three Lady Trojans — Emily Cheatham, Olivia Ramey, and Olivia Dickerson — had multi-hit games and Portsmouth as a team had 11 hits and led 9-1 going into the top of the seventh inning.

Dickerson finished with a game-high three RBI on 2-of-4 hitting with a run scored to lead Portsmouth’s offensive production.

Cheatham was nearly perfect at the plate, going 3-of-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the win.

Katie Born drove in two runs on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the third inning to give the Lady Trojans a 4-1 lead.

Junior shortstop Madison Perry went 1-of-3 at the plate with a double while scoring two runs and drawing a walk.

Faith Phillips got the win on mound, allowing just four hits and no earned runs, striking out nine in the win.

***

BOX SCORE

Chesapeake: 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 4 0

Portsmouth: 1 0 4 0 1 3 X — 9 11 2

W: Phillips (P), L: Bowman (C)

