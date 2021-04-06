Trojans open OVC play with win over ‘Peake

PORTSMOUTH — Keeping the train rolling.

That’s exactly what the Portsmouth Trojans baseball team did on Monday, besting the visiting Chesapeake Panthers 11-1 in six innings to open Ohio Valley Conference play.

Portsmouth (3-0) continued their unbeaten start with the 10-run win, their third such in as many tries this season.

The Trojans tallied 15 hits as a team and as Portsmouth’s 1-through-6 hitters each collected two hits apiece.

Daewin Spence and Drew Roe each had three hits in the victory, going a combined 6-of-9 with Spence driving in three RBI and Roe a lone RBI.

Hayden Yerardi finished 2-of-3 with a single, a double and two RBI, while Michael Duncan went 2-of-4 and also drove in two RBI.

Zach Ward and Tyler Duncan each had a pair of singles, combining to hit 5-of-7 while Tyler drove in one RBI.

Vinnie Lonardo earned the win on the hill, pitching four and one-third inning, allowing two hits and no earned runs.

Michael Duncan took over in the fifth and allowed no hits and no walks in his one and two-third inning.

Portsmouth is set to host West on Tuesday in a non-league contest.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Portsmouth_Logo.jpg