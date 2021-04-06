Minford gets road shutout win over Waverly

WAVERLY — Hits were few and far between in this Southern Ohio Conference Division II contest.

The Minford Falcons collected a run in each of the first, second, third, and fifth innings and held the host Waverly Tigers scoreless — earning a 4-0 road win and improving their overall record to 4-2.

Senior Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis pitched a complete game shutout in the win, allowing just two hits and striking out 11 Tiger batters over the course of the game.

Waverly drew five walks but were unable to muster any runs when they needed them.

Sophomore Adam Crank and senior Matthew Risner each had multi-hit days for the Falcons, both going 2-of-3 with an RBI.

Both Crank and Risner also each had a double.

Grant Wheeler and Branson Alley each had a hit for Minford as the Falcons collected six as a team.

Waverly senior Derek Eblin started and was attributed the loss for the Tigers, tossing four innings, giving up five hits and four earned.

***

BOX SCORE

Minford 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 —4 6 0

Waverly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 0

W: Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis (M), L: Derek Eblin (W)