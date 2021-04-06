Lady Bobcats split against Coal Grove

Coal Grove 15, Green 0 (5 innings)

In game one of this double header, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets bested Green on the backs of junior Kaleigh Murphy’s one-hit shutout win.

Lady Bobcats junior Kasey Kimbler collected their lone hit in the opening contest — a double to start things in the home half of the fourth inning.

Coal Grove tallied 15 runs on 13 hits and capitalized on two Green errors, scoring six fifth inning runs to best the Lady Bobcats in five.

Green 12, Coal Grove 9

The Lady Bobcats got their bats going in game two and put the pressure on Coal Grove after an early deficit.

Green senior Ava Jenkins had a perfect day at the plate, going 4-of-4 and driving in a season-high four RBI.

Seven different Green players had an RBI in the second game win, including Kasey Kimbler, Mackenzie Carver, Kailyn Neal, Gracie Daniels, Emily Brady, and Camryn Pierson who had two.

Kimbler finished 3-of-5 from the leadoff position while Kailyn Neal was 2-of-2 with a pair of walks as Green’s two players with a multi-hit day.

Jenkins earned the complete game win for Green, allowing six earned runs and 14 hits from the Lady Hornets on exactly 100 pitches.

