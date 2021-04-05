Pirates start fast, top West

WEST PORTSMOUTH — By scoring half of their runs early, and the other half late, the Wheelersburg Pirates made it three consecutive baseball victories on Friday.

That’s because the Pirates posted a 9-2 win at West, winning their third in a row and starting 2-0 in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

The host Senators, conversely, fell to 1-2 —and 0-2 in the league.

Wheelersburg scored three runs in the opening inning, then tacked on single points in its next two at-bats —before a four-run eruption in the top of the sixth.

West, meanwhile, was within 4-1 after two and 5-2 following five —thanks to its one-run innings in the second and fifth.

Hunter Thomas tossed the first six innings for the Pirates and was the winning pitcher, allowing only one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts.

Connor Estep, in pitching the seventh for Wheelersburg, gave up one hit and struck out one batter.

Rodney Moore started for the Senators, and like Thomas worked the opening six — allowing eight hits and four walks with eight Ks.

However, Moore gave up all nine Wheelersburg runs —as all nine were listed as unearned.

The Pirates outhit the Senators 9-5, as seniors Chase Conley and Eric Green each had two — and Thomas, Case Dyer, D.J. Horton, Ethan Ison and Braden Horr had one apiece.

Conley led in runs batted in with a pair — as Thomas, Ison, Green and Horr each had one.

Green scored three runs and Ison added another two — as Estep, Dyer, Horr and Cooper McKenzie combined for the other four.

Five Senators had one hit apiece —Tanner Cantrell, Steven Sadler, Luke Bradford, Caleb Hazelbaker and Moore.

Jacob Davis scored the Senators’ second-stanza run after reaching on an error to lead off, and Hazelbaker did the same in the fifth following his leadoff single.

Evan Whitt drove Davis in with an RBI-groundout.

West pitcher Rodney Moore (30) delivers a pitch to a Wheelersburg batter during Friday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II baseball game at West High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Burg-West-baseball-Moore.jpeg West pitcher Rodney Moore (30) delivers a pitch to a Wheelersburg batter during Friday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II baseball game at West High School. Courtesy of Joey Shupert Wheelersburg’s Chase Conley (13) slides into second base during Friday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II baseball game at West High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Burg-West-baseball-Conley-.jpeg Wheelersburg’s Chase Conley (13) slides into second base during Friday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II baseball game at West High School. Courtesy of Joey Shupert