SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 5

Baseball

Portsmouth 11, Chesapeake 1 (6 innings)

Wheelersburg 6, Oak Hill 2

Minford 4, Waverly 0

Jackson 14, Valley 4 (5 innings)

South Webster 10, Eastern 6

Portsmouth West 7, Northwest 2

Symmes Valley 4, Notre Dame 3

Green 18, East 1

Fairland 7, Ironton 2

Rock Hill 9, Coal Grove 0

Softball

Portsmouth 9, Chesapeake 3

Wheelersburg 13, Oak Hill 0 (5 innings)

Waverly 13, Minford 3 (6 innings)

Notre Dame 11, Symmes Valley 0 (5 innings)

Green 16, East 1

Coal Grove 10, Rock Hill 9

Ironton 9, Fairland 1

