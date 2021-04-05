SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 5
Baseball
Portsmouth 11, Chesapeake 1 (6 innings)
Wheelersburg 6, Oak Hill 2
Minford 4, Waverly 0
Jackson 14, Valley 4 (5 innings)
South Webster 10, Eastern 6
Portsmouth West 7, Northwest 2
Symmes Valley 4, Notre Dame 3
Green 18, East 1
Fairland 7, Ironton 2
Rock Hill 9, Coal Grove 0
Softball
Portsmouth 9, Chesapeake 3
Wheelersburg 13, Oak Hill 0 (5 innings)
Waverly 13, Minford 3 (6 innings)
Notre Dame 11, Symmes Valley 0 (5 innings)
Green 16, East 1
Coal Grove 10, Rock Hill 9
Ironton 9, Fairland 1
