Indians win over Northwest, Piketon

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians captured a pair of baseball weekend wins to open April — winning over visiting Northwest 9-2 on Friday before traveling to and defeating host Piketon 5-1 on Saturday.

The weekend sweep pushed the Indians over the .500 mark to 3-2 —as they are now 2-1 in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II with the triumph over Northwest.

The league loss left the Mohawks at 1-4, and o-2 in the SOC II.

Against Northwest, Valley sophomore pitcher George Arnett allowed just two unearned runs over the course of his complete-game five-hit gem —single Mohawk markers in the third and sixth innings.

He gave up five hits and one walk towards the win, and struck out six in throwing 105 total pitches — 71 of which were strikes.

Meanwhile, the Indians amassed two opening-inning runs, followed by three more in the fifth for a 5-1 advantage —which was then followed by four final runs in the sixth.

Valley outhit Northwest 7-5, and overcame seven errors itself as the Mohawks made six.

Dakota Secrest, the first of two Northwest pitchers and who was charged with the loss in working the first five innings, gave up only four hits and one walk with nine strikeouts —but only two of his five runs allowed were earned.

The Mohawks also left 10 men on base.

Of the Indians’ seven hits, Breckon Williams and Blake Wood led the way with two apiece —as Chase Morrow, Carter Nickel and Hunter Edwards each added one.

Nickel, Wood and Andrew Andronis each scored two runs —as Morrow, Williams and Austin McIntosh tallied the others.

Nickel notched two runs batted in as five other Indians —Andronis, Williams, Edwards, Morrow and Landon Jones —joined the parade with one.

Kaleb Seals smacked two hits including a double to lead Northwest — as Secrest, Logan Shepherd and Orville Tackett tacked on one apiece.

Seals and Eli Detwiller, who drew the lone Arnett walk, scored for the Mohawks.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Valley-logo.jpg