Senators get road win at Coal Grove

COAL GROVE — For the second time this young campaign, the Portsmouth West Senators earned a road win over an Ohio Valley Conference opponent.

On Saturday, the Coal Grove Hornets hosted the Senators, falling 11-1 as West scored a run in every inning but the third.

Senior Luke Bradford earned the win on the hill for West, pitching five innings, allowing three hits and one earned-run.

Bradford struck out seven Hornet hitters before fellow senior Luke Howard entered in the sixth for their final inning of defense in the six inning win.

In addition to his win on the mound, Bradford also had a big day at the plate — driving in a seas0n-high three RBI on 2-of-3 hitting.

West collected eight hits as a team in the victory, two each by Bradford, Steven Sadler, and Jacob Davis.

Sadler scored a game-high four runs and drove in two RBI from his leadoff position.

Howard, Hazelbaker, and Eli Sayre also each had an RBI in the decisive 10-run win.

“We played a much cleaner game today, committing one error and our pitching yielded only one walk,” West coach Larry Goodwin said, after the win. “Offensively, hit the more line drives and ground balls and less pop ups.”

***

BOX SCORE

West: 2 2 0 3 3 1 — 11 8 1

Coal Grove: 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 2

W: Bradford (W), Tait Matney (CG)

