Falcons split versus Ironmen, Warriors

Jackson 7, Minford 4

On the shortest of turnarounds, the Minford Falcons travelled to Jackson High School Saturday morning for a twin-bill of games versus Jackson and Warren — a pair of Division II opponents.

The Falcons tied up their contest with Jackson at 1-1 in the top of the third inning when senior Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis legged out a triple that scored sophomore Adam Crank from second base.

However, a two-run single and two-run triple by the Ironmen occurred in the bottom of the fourth and Minford was unable to full recover.

A fielder’s choice RBI, a RBI sacrifice swing, and a passed ball brought home three Minford runners in the top of the fifth, but those would be the last Minford runs scored in the loss.

Crank, Vogelsong-Lewis, and Matthew Risner had each of Minford’s three RBI while the Falcons as a team collected four hits in 27 at-bats.

Risner took the loss for Minford, allowed just one earned run and six hits in five innings of work.

Wolford earned the complete game win for the Ironmen on 101 pitches.

Minford 9, Warren 3

A, count’em, four RBI day for Minford sophomore Adam Crank led the Falcons to a come-back 9-4 win over Warren in the second game of Saturday’s double header.

Scoring two runs in the first and another in the second, the Warriors took a 3-0 lead over Minford but stopped their scoring from that point on.

After leaving runners stranded in each of the first and second top-half innings, Minford proceeded to score each of their nine runs consecutively and totaled 10 hits in the last five innings, as well.

Grant Wheeler and Matthew Risner also each had multi-RBI days, driving in two runs apiece on two hits each.

Aodhan Queen finished the day 2-of-3 at the plate, driving in a run and scoring once while Risner had a game-high three runs scored.

Branson Alley earned the win for Minford on the mound, allowing four hits, walking four and having just one earned run accredited to his sheet.

Alley surrendered a second inning solo homer to Warren’s McAfee as the Warriors collected just five hits in defeat.

Davis allowed eight hits and finished his day after four innings, taking the loss on the mound while Gandee pitched in relief.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_Minford-logo-3.jpg