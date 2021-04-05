West earns shutout win at Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — Talk about a way to bounce back.

In Saturday’s 8-0 road win over Portsmouth, the Portsmouth West Lady Senators had outstanding pitching, big hits, and committed just one error — holding the Lady Trojans to well below their game average offensive production in the shutout victory.

West sophomore ace pitcher Sydney McDermott earned her first varsity complete game shutout victory on the mound, allowing just three hits, striking out 11 Lady Trojan hitters and facing five-more than the minimum while tossing a total of 107 pitches.

Entering the game, Portsmouth’s stellar offense was averaging a staggering 13.2 runs per game in their 5-1 start to the 2021 season.

McDermott and the Lady Senators held the Lady Trojans scoreless for the first time this season and raised their own record back to .500 (3-3).

“We came in early today and worked on our hitting. Our goal today was to cut down any errors in the field, get behind our pitcher,” West coach Dani Coleman said, after the win. “We get the results with Sydney, we just have to execute in the field and I thought we did an outstanding job of that today.”

“I feel like I just had to trust my defense,” McDermott said. “That’s a big part of it. Took my time between each pitch, do what I needed to do to win.”

West also had quite the contributions at the plate.

Freshman Kate Rollins and junior Abi Boland each had three-hit days — combining for 6-of-8 hitting with six RBI and three runs scored.

Rollins connected on her second and third home runs of her young career — both being solo shots which book-ended West’s run totals.

Boland had a season-high four RBI by driving in Maelynn Howell and Rollins on a third inning double which gave West a 3-0 advantage, and the next inning driving in Kylie Osborne and Acie Stone to give them a 6-0 lead in the fourth.

“It felt really good to get the bats going, we had been struggling some at the plate,” Rollins said. “We didn’t have any fear going up to bat, just had a different mindset and approach at the plate today.”

Portsmouth had three hits — one each by Emily Cheatham, Olivia Dickerson, and Faith Phillips.

Phillips was also the Lady Trojans’ starting pitcher, then having Dickerson take over on the mound for the final four innings.

“McDermott had a great game,” Portsmouth coach Kristen Bradshaw said, after the game. “We never made the adjustment in seven innings, had a lot of popups. Just never really had someone who got us started offensively tonight like we’ve had in the last week of games. Hopefully we can learn from this that we need to get hits early, get base runners on. Think we came out a little slow and quiet tonight.”

Portsmouth (5-2) will begin Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) play on Monday when they’ll host Chesapeake before travelling to Gene Bennett Park on Tuesday for a non-league contest versus Wheelersburg.

West will travel to Northwest and Minford on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, before hosting Valley on Friday in SOC II play.

BOX SCORE

West 1 0 2 4 0 1 0 — 8 11 1

Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 4

W: McDermott (W), L: Phillips (P)

West hitting:

Kate Rollins 3-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 3

Abi Boland 3-4, 4 RBI

Kylie Osborne 2-4, R

Nataya Richards 1-5, R

Jordan Hammond 1-4, R

Acie Stone 1-4, R

Portsmouth hitting:

Emily Cheatham 1-3

Olivia Dickerson 1-3

Faith Phillips 1-3

Kennedy Bowling 0-1, BB

Lady Senators sophomore McDermott goes distance in win

