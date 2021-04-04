Lady Trojans score season-high runs in home win over Clay

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans capped a strong first week with a season-high run total in earning a five-inning win over Clay.

Portsmouth (5-1), in their best offensive execution to date this year, posted 21 runs on 19 hits — defeating visiting Clay 21-3 in their third-straight triumph.

Though it was a season-high in runs, it wasn’t that uncommon of a sight to see Portsmouth score in high numbers.

After the 18-run decision, the Lady Trojans are averaging 13.2 runs per game as part of their 5-1 start.

Freshman Olivia Dickerson led that charge at the plate on Friday by driving in a career-best six RBI on 3-of-4 hitting.

Kyndall Kearns and Olivia Ramey batted a perfect 1.000 average — Kearns doing so with 4-of-4 hitting and two RBI and Ramey’s 3-of-3 with a walk drawn adding to her yearly average.

In a game which saw Portsmouth bring across six runs apiece in the second, third, and fourth innings, Nine Lady Trojans collected an RBI and 10 different Portsmouth players had a hit.

Emily Cheatham and Madison Perry each scored three runs apiece, while Katie Born, Faith Phillips, Kennedy Bowling, Madison Ankrom, and Shaya Kidder each had a base hit.

“Offensively we have got the job done the last week,” Portsmouth coach Kristen Bradshaw said, after the win. “The top of our lineup has really set the tone for us, and the last few games 1-9 in the order have really had some good at bats. That’s what we have been striving for, and pushing, is to have great at bats — even if you don’t win them all.”

Clay finished the contest with six hits across five innings as freshman Cassidy Bazler was the lone Lady Panther with an RBI — two of them, to be exact.

Shaley Munion had a couple of hits against Portsmouth’s pitching staff of Faith Phillips and Olivia Dickerson.

Phillips was relieved in the fifth by Dickerson after allowing just five hits and no earned runs in her four-inning performance.

“Faith has been great on the mound so far,” Bradshaw said. “Locating pitches and doing what she needs to do to allow our defense to work for her.”

Portsmouth was set to welcome West to their home field on Saturday for a non-league contest.

Clay will travel to New Boston in SOC I play on Monday (April 5) and the next day host South Webster.

BOX SCORE

Clay: 0 0 0 4 0 — 3 6 3

Portsmouth: 3 6 6 6 X — 21 19 2

Pitching: W: Faith Phillips (P), L: Preslee Lutz (C), Save: Olivia Dickerson (P)

Portsmouth hitting:

Emily Cheatham 2-4, RBI, 3 r

Olivia Ramey 3-3, RBI, 4 R, BB

Ayonna Carr 0-1, RBI

Madison Perry 2-3, 2 RBI, 3 R

Sydney Meadows 0-0, BB

Olivia Dickerson 3-4, 6 RBI, R

Katie Born 1-2, 3 R, 2 BB

Faith Phillips 1-3, 2 RBI

Kennedy Bowling 1-1, R, RBI

Madison Ankrom 1-2, H, RBI, BB

Adri Taylor R

Shaya Kidder 1-1, R, H, RBI

Kyndall Kearns 4-4, 2 R, 2 RBI

Clay hitting:

Megan Bazler: 1-3

Shaley Munion 2-3, R

Adrianna McCoy 1-1, BB

Jordyn Mathias 0-2, R

Kailey Ware 1-2, R

Cassidy Bazler 1-2, 2 RBI

Portsmouth junior Madison Perry (14) went 2-of-3 at the plate and drove in two runs during the Lady Trojans’ home win over Clay. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_1943.jpg Portsmouth junior Madison Perry (14) went 2-of-3 at the plate and drove in two runs during the Lady Trojans’ home win over Clay. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth coach Kristen Bradshaw (left) and freshman Olivia Dickerson (right) celebrate Dickerson’s triple during their win over Clay in non-league play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_IMG_1962.jpg Portsmouth coach Kristen Bradshaw (left) and freshman Olivia Dickerson (right) celebrate Dickerson’s triple during their win over Clay in non-league play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

