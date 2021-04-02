SSU’s Pennington named NAIA All-American

PORTSMOUTH — Behind her outstanding efforts in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke events, Shawnee State’s Kenzie Pennington, a third-team all Mid-South Conference swimming honoree, finished off her season with a big-time billing — NAIA All-American.

The senior was one of 154 swimmers named to the official NAIA All-American list on Thursday afternoon, according to national officials.

Pennington, who finished fourth of 16 competitors in the 100-yard breaststroke at the MSC Championships in Kingsport, Tenn., finished with a time of 1:08.36, posting her best overall swimming time of the season in the event.

In doing so, Pennington bested her previous time by nearly four full seconds — and came within eight-tenths of a second of earning second-team all-MSC honors.

Pennington — who beat her previous personal-best by a whopping 10.26 seconds en route to her third-team all-MSC time — also set her second NAIA provisional time on the final day of the MSC Championships with her 2:28.96.

She was also one of only three swimmers in the 15-person event to post a time of under 2:30 in the race.

Pennington’s honor marks the first NAIA All-American for both SSU swimming programs in the short history of both programs’ existence — and caps off an excellent personal campaign for the Ashland, Ky. native, who was also named Academic all-MSC and a Mid-South Conference Champions of Character Team member.

