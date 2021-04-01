Northwest tops Eastern in SOC II play

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks took care of business early in this SOC II softball matchup.

Scoring six runs in the first inning, and at least one run in each of the four home half-innings, Northwest (2-1, 2-0 SOC II) bested the Eastern Lady Eagles 11-1 in five innings on Wednesday.

Alyssa Ferguson drove in a game-high four runs on two-of-two hitting, also drawing a walk and scoring one run.

Lexi Throckmorton and Lauren Redoutey both had three hits apiece on seven plate appearances, while combining to score five runs.

Four Lady Mohawks scored at least two runs, including Lexi Throckmorton and Hayley Hawes.

In total, Northwest scored its 11 runs on 15 hits and three walks, and striking out just three times.

Lady Mohawk pitcher Jessi Burton pitched five innings, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out nine.

Eastern’s Nickell had a solo home run in the third inning for the Lady Eagles’ only run on four hits.

***

BOX SCORE

Eastern 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 4 1

Northwest 6 3 1 1 X — 11 15 0

W: Burton (NW), L: Shuler (E)

