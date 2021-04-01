Titans win over Western, 12-1

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Titans continue to win on the baseball diamond, and continue to do so with pitching and defense.

In their latest triumph, which was Wednesday against visiting Western in their Southern Ohio Conference Division I opener, the Titans’ tandem of pitchers combined to allow for one Indian earned run —as Notre Dame defeated Western by a 12-1 count.

With the victory, the Titans raised their perfect record to 4-0 —and have now outscored their opposition by a mark of 33-2.

They first won at Coal Grove 8-1 on Saturday, before blanking Lewis County (Ky.) 2-0 in a non-league pitcher’s duel on Monday.

On Tuesday, Chris Schmidt no-hit South Gallia —and the Titans took that non-league road encounter 11-0.

Once again, on Wednesday, the contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

Ethan Kammer, who was the winning pitcher and who allowed Western’s earned run, went three innings and struck out seven.

Alex Cassidy came in for the final two Indian at-bats, and fanned four.

At the plate, Kammer (2-for-4), Dylan Seison (2-for-3) and Dariyonne Bryant (2-for-2) bagged two hits apiece — with Kammer collecting five runs batted in, Seison three and Bryant two.

Bryant also stole four bases, while Seison swept a pair.

Tucker Herrman and Caleb Nichols both went 1-for-3, as Nichols scored twice while Herrman hit one run home.

