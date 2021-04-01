Titans pitch another 10-0 shutout

PORTSMOUTH —Another game, another softball shutout by Notre Dame.

This time, against the visiting Western Indians on Wednesday, the Titans drove their “Ford” from the circle to victory —as Notre Dame defeated Western 10-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I clash.

The Titans, now 4-0 and with Wednesday’s bout being their league opener, have now outscored their opposition by a combined 37-0 —including three games by 10-0 counts.

The other two 10-0 tilts were Notre Dame’s season openers — against Chesapeake and Fairland last Saturday in the Queen of The Hill Invitational at Rock Hill.

Against Western, Ford found the strike zone early and often, striking out 14 Indians while allowing only one hit and one walk in her 77-pitch complete-game performance.

The Titans took clear advantage offensively, scoring four first-inning runs and five more in the second —before a final single point in the third put the 10-run mercy rule into effect.

The contest was in fact called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

As part of the Titans’ nine-hit attack, Ford helped her cause by tallying two hits —along with Kaylor Pickelseimer.

Pickelseimer amounted four runs batted in, as Annie Dettwiller and Claire Dettwiller added two RBI apiece —including on Annie Dettwiller’s two-run home run in the opening inning.

Claire Dettwiller, Ava Hassel, Isabel Cassidy and Maddy Suter had one hit each for Notre Dame, as Hassel and Suter also drove runs in.

The Titans also drew six walks, with Claire Dettwiller and Libby Kelly earning two free passes.

Dettwiller, Cassidy, Pickelseimer and Kelly all scored a pair of runs.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/04/web1_ND_logo-1-.jpeg