Falcons blank Oaks in SOC II

MINFORD —A late-day site switch did nothing to slow down the Minford Falcons on Wednesday.

That’s because the Falcons, with their Southern Ohio Conference Division II baseball game at Oak Hill moved to Minford, flew past the Oaks by a count of 10-0.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Oak Hill, but no matter, because Minford pitcher Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis pitched a complete-game one-hit gem to lead the Falcons to the victory.

Vogelsong-Lewis struck out seven, and did not walk an Oak in throwing 55 total pitches.

Isaiah Needham notched Oak Hill’s only basehit.

The Falcons, on offense, scored single runs in the second, third and fifth frames —while tallying two in their initial at-bat and five more in their fourth.

Minford moved to 2-0 —both overall and in the SOC II with the win — as Wednesday’s contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

Grant Wheeler and Matthew Risner recorded two hits apiece as part of Minford’s nine, as five Falcons — Vogelsong-Lewis, Aodhan Queen, Mason Book, Dylan Brooks and Adam Crank — accounted for the rest.

Risner and Brooks had two runs batted in apiece, as Wheeler, Book and Crank collected one.

Wheeler scored three runs and Vogelsong-Lewis another two.

Minford returns home, and returns to SOC II play, on Friday night against South Webster.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

