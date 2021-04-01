West wins 16-0 over North Adams

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The West Senators softball squad captured their second victory of the season on Wednesday, winning easily over visiting and non-league North Adams by a count of 16-0.

West is now 2-1, as Senator pitcher Sydney McDermott tossed a complete-game one-hitter against the Green Devils.

The contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

McDermott walked only one batter, and struck out 10 in throwing 65 total pitches.

Tumbleson tallied the only North Adams basehit, as the Senators did not commit a single error.

West amassed 13 hits —scoring eight second-inning runs, followed by two more in the third, five more in the fourth and one more in the fifth.

Five Senators had two hits apiece — McDermott, Maelynn Howell, Abi Boland, Charli Jo Howard and Karli York — while Kate Rollins, Mckenzie Monk and Jordan Hammond had one hit each.

West’s runs batted in also equaled 13, including Rollins and Howell with three apiece and McDermott with another two.

Howard, Hammond, Boland, Monk and Kylie Osborne added one RBI.

The Senators also drew seven walks, of which Rollins registered two.

Howell had three runs scored — as Howard, Hammond, Boland, Rollins and Savannah Williams scored a pair of runs.

