Titans’ Schmidt no-hits SG

MERCERVILLE —Simply put, the host Rebels got no-hit by Schmidt.

Notre Dame hurler Chris Schmidt that is.

That’s because Schmidt threw a five-inning no-hitter on Tuesday against South Gallia, firing 69 total pitches and striking out 11 Rebels — in the Titans’ 11-0 non-league baseball win.

With the victory, Notre Dame — with three non-league wins — raised its record to a perfect 3-0, as the Titans have outscored their opposition by a count of 21-1.

They first won at Coal Grove 8-1 on Saturday, before blanking Lewis County (Ky.) 2-0 in a non-league pitcher’s duel on Monday.

The South Gallia contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

Schmidt, at the plate, helped his cause by going 1-for-2 with a run batted in.

Alex Cassidy and Dylan Seison secured two hits apiece, as Cassidy collected four RBI while Seison and Jake McGuire stole two bases.

Schmidt, McGuire and Caleb Nichols added an RBI apiece, as McGuire (1-for-2), Nichols (1-for-4) and Ethan Kammer (1-for-3) all chipped in a hit with Schmidt.

Schmidt and Cassidy both stole a base apiece.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_ND_logo-5.jpeg