Lady Titans best Northwest, continue perfect start

McDERMOTT — The Notre Dame Lady Titans are quite good at avoiding runs by the opposing team.

That trend continued on Tuesday as ND travelled to McDermott and shutout the host Northwest Lady Mohawks 7-0.

The Lady Titans have out-scored opponents 27-0 in their 3-0 start to the 2021 season.

ND freshman pitcher Gwen Sparks struck out an astounding 17 of the 25 batters she faced while giving up just three hits and no walks in the complete game win.

Fellow ND freshman Kaylor Pickelseimer went 2-of-3 at the plate and drew a walk in her four at-bats while driving in a game-high three RBI.

Claire Dettwiller, Ava Hassel, Annie Dettwiller, and Katie Strickland each drove in a run apiece as the Lady Titans collected 14 hits as a team.

Dettwiller’s solo home run in the top of the sixth put the Lady Titans ahead of Northwest 6-0.

Northwest senior Jaclyn Burchett had two of the Lady Mohawks’ three hits as fellow senior Lydia Emmons connected on the other.

Lady Mohawks senior Lexi Throckmorton pitched a complete game, allowing four earned runs, 14 hits, and striking out six ND batters.

***

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame 1 3 1 0 0 2 0 — 7 14 1

Northwest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1

W: Sparks (ND), L: Throckmorton (NW)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_ND_logo-4.jpeg