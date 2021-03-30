Posted on by

Spring Scoreboard — March 30


Baseball

Portsmouth 14, Oak Hill 3

Wheelersburg 7, Ironton 2

Notre Dame 11, South Gallia 0

Eastern 12, East 0

Southeastern 16, Green 5

Chesapeake at Northwest

Wellston at South Webster

Symmes Valley 10, Rock Hill 4

Paint Valley at Western

Waverly 8, Huntington 6

Grace Christian 13, South Point 2

St. Joe at River Valley

Softball

Clay 9, Valley 5

Eastern 23, East 4

Portsmouth 7, Minford 6 (8 innings)

Notre Dame 7, Northwest 0

Southeastern 5, Oak Hill 1

Wellston at South Webster

Symmes Valley at Fairland

Paint Valley at Western

