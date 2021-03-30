Titans top Lewis County, 2-0

PORTSMOUTH —The Notre Dame Titans took advantage of only 81 total pitches from senior Caleb Nichols, and pushed a pair of runs across for a 2-0 non-league baseball victory over visiting Lewis County (Ky.) on Monday.

Notre Dame, which won at Coal Grove 8-1 on Saturday in its season opener, is now 2-0.

Nichols pitched a complete-game five-hit gem against the Lions, and struck out 10.

The Titans tallied four hits in the win, including a two-RBI single by Alex Cassidy, which scored Chris Schmidt.

Schmidt, Matt Boldman and Jake McGuire all had hits as well, as Cassidy and Boldman both stole a base.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_ND_logo-3.jpeg