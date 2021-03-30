Jeeps blank Valley in SOC II opener

LUCASVILLE —The South Webster Jeeps scored at least once in every inning on Monday, and blanked the host Valley Indians 11-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II softball bout.

The Jeeps, with their league-opening win, remained undefeated at 3-0 —as they also swept South Point on Saturday in a non-league doubleheader.

Valley opened with a 6-5 win at Federal Hocking on Saturday, meaning it is now 1-1.

The contest was called following the fifth inning with the 10-run mercy rule.

The Jeeps scored three runs in the opening two innings, then tacked on two more in the third and fifth frames —sandwiched around a single run in the fourth.

Gwen Messer and Bella Claxon shared South Webster’s pitching duties, as the senior Messer started and pitched the first three innings.

Messer struck out four — as Taylor Cunningham with a single in the first, Madison Montgomery getting hit by a pitch in the second, and Cunningham walking and Lexi Whitt with a single in the third were the only Indian baserunners against her.

Although the freshman Claxon did not strike out any Indians, she too kept Valley off the scoreboard.

Addalyn Conaway reached on an error and Anna-Marie Elliott walked in the fourth, while Emilee Johnson singled and Whitt walked in the fifth.

Claxon kept the shutout intact and ended the game, getting Karsyn Davis to ground out to second base with runners on the corners.

The Jeeps scored all the runs they needed in the opening inning for the win.

Skylar Zimmerman conked a triple, then scored on another triple in the next at-bat by Emma Bailey.

Bailey scored on Bella Claxon’s double, then Messer made it three triples in the inning —as hers crossed Claxon.

In the second stanza, Rylee McGraw, Bri Claxon and Zimmerman all singled —and Bella Claxon doubled.

McGraw, Bri Claxon and Bailey all scored in the second, as Rease Hall, Lexie Smith and McGraw all singled in the third.

McGraw’s was a two-run single which scored both Hall and Smith.

In the fourth, Bella Claxon doubled —and scored two batters later on Hall’s RBI-groundout.

In the fifth, Ava Messer, Bri Claxon and Bailey all singled — with Messer and Claxon crossing to make it 11-0 and putting the mercy rule into effect.

