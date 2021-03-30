Indians fall at Ironton in opener

IRONTON — Numbers never lie, and Saturday’s statistics from the Valley Indians’ non-league season-opening baseball game at Ironton told that tale.

Despite scoring three runs in their opening at-bat, the Indians allowed five Fighting Tigers tallies in the second and two more in the third —as six Indian errors played a large role in Valley’s 7-5 setback.

Valley got to within 7-5 with single runs in the fourth and final innings, but the damage was already done by the half-dozen miscues which led to all seven Ironton runs coming unearned.

Breckon Williams worked the first three frames for the Indians, and although he scattered six hits and walked two, he struck out five and did not allow an earned run.

Devin Wiley went the next two innings and Carter Nickel the final for Valley, as both walked two while Nickel struck out two and Wiley one.

Jacob Slone started on the mound for the Fighting Tigers and allowed four runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts — as Valley’s first four runs including the three in the opening at-bat were unearned.

Slone got the pitching win, as Ironton freshman Jon Wylie worked three innings in relief and gained the save.

Wylie gave up the earned run in the seventh —when Andrew Andronis drew a walk and scored on a two-out double by Hunter Edwards.

But Wylie struck out seven, and didn’t allow another Indian to cross once the score stood 7-5.

In the first, Valley jumped out to a 3-0 advantage on two walks, two Ironton errors and an Edwards RBI-single.

Trailing 7-3, the Indians’ unearned point in the fourth came courtesy of a Chase Morrow two-out single and Austin McIntosh reaching on an error.

Andronis scored twice for Valley, as Williams, Edwards and Morrow added one run apiece.

Besides Hunter’s two two-baggers, Morrow, Andronis and McIntosh had hits for the Tribe.

Ironton’s seven-hit attack was paced by Cameron Deere going 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.

Fairland 7, Green 0

PROCTORVILLE — The visiting Green Bobcats had just three hits and one walk against Fairland pitcher Alex Rogers on Saturday, as the Dragons blanked the Bobcats 7-0 in a non-league baseball season opener.

The Dragons scored once in the first inning, then broke the game open with another run in the fourth, three more in the fifth, and finally two more in the sixth.

Rogers struck out 15 Bobcats, as Webb with two and Ray with one had the lone three hits for Green.

The Bobcats’ two pitchers combined to allow for seven runs, five of which were earned, on 10 hits and two walks.

Levi Singleton, Green’s starting pitcher, drew the lone offensive walk.