Early runs help Northwest hold off Oak Hill

McDERMOTT — Northwest took an early lead and held off the visiting Oak Hill Lady Oaks, securing the Lady Mohawks’ first win of the season in as many tries.

Oak Hill took an early 1-0 advantage in the top of the first, but the Lady Mohawks combined to score four runs in the home-half of the second and third frames to take a lead they wouldn’t look back from.

Lauren Redoutey, Jessi Burton, and Brooke Hawes led Northwest’s charge offensively, collecting two hits each in three at-bats and each driving in a run apiece.

Lydia Emmons also collected one of the Lady Mohawks’ four RBI, doing so on a 1-of-3 hitting performance.

Burton earned the win on the mound for Northwest as she allowed no earned runs, 11 hits and struck out two Lady Oak hitters.

Northwest will host Notre Dame on Tuesday before hosting Eastern on Wednesday to begin their season and continue SOC II play.

***

BOX SCORE

Oak Hill: 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2 11 0

Northwest: 0 1 3 0 0 0 — 4 10 4

W: Burton (NW), L: Adkins (OH)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Northwest_Logo.jpg