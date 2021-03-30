Four-run 6th pushes Lady Bobcats to first win

PEDRO — Green’s four-run sixth inning allowed the Lady Bobcats to earn their first win of the season — a 7-5 decision over Rock Hill in Perdo.

After things were tied at 3-apiece entering the final two innings, Green used their bats in a big way to secure the victory.

Emily Brady’s single scored Kailyn Neal to give the Lady Bobcats a 4-3 lead ahead of Kasey Kimbler’s two-run triple that scored Brady and Kaylee Blankenship to give them a 6-3 edge.

With two outs, senior Ava Jenkins delivered on a ground ball up the middle which put Green ahead 7-3 as Kimbler scored easily from third base.

Kimbler led Green with three RBI on 3-of-4 hitting while also scoring twice herself.

Neal also finished 3-of-4 at the plate as one of six Lady Bobcats who totaled at-least two hits in the win.

Additionally, Adriah Barber, Jenkins, Kame Sweeney, and Gracie Daniels each finished with two hits.

Daniels was the winning pitcher for Green as she allowed 10 hits, five earned runs and struck out three Redwomen batters.

***

BOX SCORE

Green: 0 2 1 0 0 4 0 — 7 15 0

Rock Hill: 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 — 5 10 0

W: Daniels (G), L: Howard (RH)

