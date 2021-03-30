Clay’s Cottle one-hits Manchester

PORTSMOUTH — It’s typically a good day in the office when you face just five more batters than the minimum.

Taking care of business in their non-league contest versus Manchester, Clay senior Clay Cottle allowed just one hit, walked three and hit one batter in five innings as the Panthers topped the Greyhounds 10-0 to improve to 2-1 in their young season.

“Really proud of the boys for bouncing back after the loss to Northwest,” Clay coach Marc Cottle said, after the win. “Clay pitched very well and the defense went error free behind him. Seniors Shaden Malone and Evan Woods led us at the plate, and freshman Evan Balestra came through with two RBI on his first high school hit.”

Freshman Evan Balestra was one of four Panthers who recorded a pair of RBI, as well as Cottle, Shaden Malone, and Evan Woods.

Mitchell King and Greg Gleason also delivered at the plate, driving in a run apiece on one hit apiece.

Clay will open up Southern Ohio Conference Divsion I play versus Green on Wednesday at their home field.

***

BOX SCORE

Manchester: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 1

Clay: 0 1 8 1 — 10 7 0

W: Cottle (C), L: Reaves (M)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Clay_Logo-1.jpeg

Four Panthers drive in two runs, improve to 2-1