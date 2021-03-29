Jeeps sweep Pointers in double header

SOUTH POINT — The South Webster Lady Jeeps opened their season with a pair of road wins against South Point — out-scoring the Lady Pointers 25-6 combined in their two victories.

South Webster 14, South Point 3

Game one of this Saturday double header saw the Lady Jeeps post a nine-run fifth inning and end the game shortly after in just five innings.

Six South Webster players accounted for each of their 13 hits in the win, each doing so with at-least two hits apiece.

Freshman Ava Messer collected three hits in three appearances and drew a walk, driving in one run from her eight position batting.

Bri Claxon, Skylar Zimmerman, Bella Claxon, Ashley Spence, and Rease Hall each collected two hits apiece.

Bri and Zimmerman each led SW with a team-high three RBI while drawing a combined three walks.

Bella and Rease Hall had two RBI apiece, while Emma Bailey had a lone RBI.

Gwen Messer earned the win for the Lady Jeeps, allowing just four hits and striking out eight in five innings of work.

BOX SCORE

South Webster: 0 0 2 3 9 — 14 13 2

South Point: 2 0 0 0 1 — 3 4 0

W: G. Messer (SW), L: Evans (SP)

South Webster 11, South Point 3

This one lasted a full seven innings, but the result was the same — a win for the South Webster Lady Jeeps over South Point.

The Lady Jeeps once again reached double-digit runs, scoring at least two runs four times in the first five innings of the game.

Emma Bailey went 2-of-5 and drove in a game-high three RBI from the three-hole for South Webster.

Bella Claxon batted cleanup and drove in two runs on 1-of-3 hitting with a walk drawn as well.

Ashley Spence, Ava Messer, and Rylee McGraw each had an RBI apiece on five hits combined.

Skylar Zimmerman earned the win in relief work, allowing seven hits and one earned-run in three innings pitched.

BOX SCORE

South Webster: 3 0 2 3 2 1 0 — 11 10 2

South Point: 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 — 3 8 7

W: S. Zimmerman (SW), L: Perkins (SP)