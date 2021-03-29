6th-inning run pushes Valley past Lancers

STEWART — The visiting Valley Lady Indians earned a 6-5 non-league road win over Federal Hocking to open their 2021 softball season on Saturday.

The Lancers posted four runs in the fifth inning to tie things at 5-apiece, but Madison Montgomery scoring in the top half of the sixth gave the Indians the final advantage in the one-run win.

Emilie Johnson earned the win from the circle, after taking over from Taylor Cunningham in the fifth inning.

Johnson scored twice for the Indians, including in the opening inning on a Lexi Whitt RBI-groundout after leading off the game with a double.

Whitt then singled in Johnson with two outs in the third, as Johnson was hit by a pitch.

Valley made it 3-1 in the fourth, when Addalyn Conaway crossed an an RBI-single by Anna-Marie Elliott.

In the fifth frame, Johnson and Cunningham had back-to-back one-out singles, Whitt reached on a fielder’s choice, and Karsyn Davis doubled in Cunningham and Whitt which made it 5-1.

Both teams tallied six hits, as Wilkes was the losing pitcher for Federal Hocking.

BOX SCORE

Valley 1 0 1 1 2 1 0 — 6 6 1

Federal Hocking 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 — 5 6 2

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Valley-logo-2.jpg