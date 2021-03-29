Clay sweeps round robin opener, West splits

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Lady Senators hosted a round robin trio of games between themselves, Clay, and Chillicothe on Saturday — also the OHSAA’s Opening Day for the 2021 Spring Sports Season.

Clay 4, West 1

This was the lone game between Scioto County softball teams on Saturday, a contest which saw the Lady Panthers victorious 4-1.

If you like outstanding pitching, this matchup of two area aces was the game for you.

Clay’s Preslee Lutz and West’s Sydney McDermott — both going the distance in the seven-inning affair — combined for 27 strikeouts and just three earned runs.

Lutz ultimately earned the victory as her Panthers won by a three-run margin, allowing her lone earned run in the bottom of the sixth via a West freshman Kate Rollins home run.

Clay senior Megan Bazler was the game’s first home run hitter, cranking out a solo shot in the fourth inning as the Panthers took a 2-0 lead through 3.5 innings.

Shaley Munion, Jordyn Mathias, and McKenzie Loper each had one hit apiece for Clay, while Bazler finished with two and two runs scored.

In addition to Rollins’ solo shot home run, sophomores Karlee York and Kylie Osborne each had a hit apiece.

BOX SCORE

Clay: 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 — 4 5 0

West: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 3 2

W: Lutz (Clay), L: McDermott (W)

West 7, Chillicothe 4

West jumped out to as big of a lead as 7-1 in their win over Chillicothe on Saturday, eventually besting the Cavaliers 7-4 for their first win of the season.

Chillicothe pitchers walked Lady Senator batters 10 times during Saturday’s contest.

In addition to going the distance on the mound in a pair of victories, West sophomore Sydney McDermott drove in a game-high two runs on one-of-two hitting in the three-run win.

McDermott struck out 11 batters, gave up four walks and three runs in her full seven innings of work.

Kate Rollins, Abi Boland, and Jordan Hammond also each had a hit in the win, while Karli York and Maelynn Howell each had an RBI.

BOX SCORE

Chillicothe: 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 — 4 3 1

West: 2 1 0 1 3 0 X — 7 4 3

W: Syndey McDermott (W), L: Harrod (C)

Clay 23, Chillicothe 6

The Clay Lady Panthers got the sticks out in a big way, besting Chillicothe 23-6 in five innings.

In combining for 23 runs in the game’s first four innings, Clay amassed 20 hits and gave Preslee Lutz her first win of the season — before her win over West later that day.

Megan Bazler led the Lady Panthers at the plate, knocking-out her first home run of the season and driving in four runs on a 5-for-5 hitting perforamnce.

Jordyn Mathias drove in four runs as well, doing so on 3-of-4 hitting while also scoring two runs.

BOX SCORE

Clay: 10 4 0 9 0 — 23 20 5

Chillicothe: 0 0 6 0 0 — 6 5 5

Clay hitting:

K. Ware: 2-6, RBI, 3R

K. Cochran: 2-5, 3R

M. Bazler: 5-5, HR, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 4R

S. Munion: 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3R

K. Fife: 1-3, 2R

J. Mathias 3-4, 4 RBI, 2R

M. Loper: 1-4, RBI, R

C. Bazler: 1-4, RBI, 3R

P. Lutz: 1-3, RBI

A. McCoy: 0-0. 2R

M. McCoy: 1-1

W: Lutz (C), L: Riffe (C)