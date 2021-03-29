ND pitching allows just four hits in win over Coal Grove

COAL GROVE — Elite pitching performances, and a trio of Titans adding two RBI apiece, helped Notre Dame baseball earn an 8-1 season-opening victory over Coal Grove.

The win was also the first of the Dan Cassidy era as ND’s head coach.

Alex Cassidy threw four innings and allowed just four hits and a run while striking out seven.

In three innings of relief work, Caleb Nichols didn’t surrender a single hit or run — and struck out seven Hornet batters.

Jake McGuire, Caleb Nichols, Chris Schmidt, Tucker Herrmann and Carter Campbell each finished with one hit apiece.

Nichols, Schmidt and Herrmann had two RBI apiece, while McGuire, Nichols and Campbell each scored two runs.

McGuire’s speed helped him steal a game-high four bases.