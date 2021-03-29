Timely hitting lifts Jeeps past Panthers

SOUTH WEBSTER — South Webster weathered an early storm from Southeastern, defeating the Panthers 5-4 on their home field for their first win of the 2021 campaign.

After the Panthers scored a game-best three runs in the top half of the first inning, the Jeeps would go on to out-score Southeastern 5-1 over the final six innings to secure the win.

Aidan Andrews and Trae Zimmerman each had RBI hits in the bottom of the fifth inning which gave SW a 5-4 lead after the Panthers had re-taken a 4-3 lead.

“Big hits by Aidan and Trae in the 5th flipped the scoreboard for us,” SW coach Ryan McClintic said. “It was great to see our upperclassmen step up in clutch situations.”

Senior pitcher Billy Jones earned the win for the Jeeps, allowing seven hits, two earned runs, and striking out six in six innings of work.

Robert Martin entered the game in the seventh inning and picked-up the save for the Jeeps.

“Billy gave us quality innings on the mound and was able to put that 1st inning behind him and keep us in the game,” McClintic said. “We handed the ball to Robert in the 7th and he retired the side in order to seal the win.”

Andrews and Jones each had a team-high two hits, Trae Zimmerman’s go-ahead hit in the fifth was the last by SW but it was undoubtedly their most important.

Cam Carpenter had an RBI while Jaren Lower and Gavin Baker each scored a run.

BOX SCORE

Southeastern 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 4 7 1

South Webster 2 0 0 1 2 0 X — 5 5 3

W: Billy Jones (SW), L: Chenault (SE), Save: Robert Martin (SW)