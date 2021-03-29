Senators secure first win of Goodwin era

SOUTH POINT — West capitalized on timely hits and efficient pitching to earn the program’s first win of the 2021 baseball season.

Subsequently, it was also the first win of the Larry Goodwin era as West’s head man.

After the game, Goodwin praised his pitcher’s efforts and his bats’ role in securing the three-run victory.

“We played well defensively committing only one error. (Rodney) Moore threw well as he had 7 k’s in 2.2 innings, but is still working on hitting his spots. (Jacob) Davis did a great job coming into a tight spot and holding our opponent from scoring the rest of the game. Offensively, we executed our plays and we had some timely hits. Our goal is to get better each day.”

West’s Jacob Davis earned the victory in relief work, pitching four and two-thirds innings and surrendering just three hits.

Davis took over for senior Rodney Moore who allowed just one hit, but surrendered bases to the Pointers by walking six batters.

Each of the three runs South Point scored were attributed to Moore as earned.

Six of West’s nine batters in their hitting rotation secured a hit in their 10-hit outing, including senior Luke Howard who went 3-of-4 with a game-high two RBI.

Caleb Hazelbaker and Eli Sayre had two hits apiece in their appearances, while Luke Bradford, Jacob Tipton, and Tanner Cantrell each added one hit.

BOX SCORE

West: 1 0 2 1 1 0 1 — 6 10 1

South Point 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 3 4 2

W: Jacob Davis (W), L: Hunter McCallister (SP)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_West_logo.jpg