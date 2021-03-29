Clay, Northwest split round-robin season openers

McDERMOTT — Clay and Northwest’s baseball programs began their 2021 spring season with a round-robin event played at Northwest’s Hagerty Field, welcoming Peebles to the competition as the third team.

Both Clay and Northwest split their games played on Saturday as it was indeed OHSAA’s Spring Season Opening Day for teams across Ohio.

Northwest 8, Clay 2

The lone baseball game played between Scioto County teams on Saturday was the Mohawks and Panthers’ meeting which saw Northwest victorious on their home field 8-2.

After both teams played to a 1-1 tie through 2.5 innings, Northwest scored five runs in the bottom of the third to take a commanding 6-1 lead.

Kaleb Seals had an RBI single to get the Mohawks scoring going in the third.

Two more runs by Northwest in the bottom of the third came via a fielder’s choice and a Clay error.

With two outs in the bottom of the third, Levi Tackett added a double to left field to score Kaden Zumbro and Eli Dettwiller.

Seals finished 3-for-4 from the plate with two RBI while Dakota Secrest added two RBI on 1-for-3 hitting.

Secrest earned the win on the mound as well, going five innings and allowing just three hits while striking out nine batters.

Evan Woods collected three of Clay’s four hits in the loss as well as the team’s lone RBI.

Clay batters struck out in 11 of their 22 plate appearances in their first loss of the 2021 campaign.

BOX SCORE

Clay: 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 4 2

Northwest: 1 0 5 0 0 2 — 8 7 4

W: Secrest (N), L: C. Porginski (C)

Clay 12, Peebles 10

Clay used a late-game rally to earn their first win of the 2021 season.

A quartet of Panthers led the team with a four-RBI performance, including Shaden Malone, Jaden Jessee, Carson Porginski, and Mitchell King.

After trailing 8-5 entering the top of the sixth inning, Clay posted a game-best seven runs in that frame to take a 12-8 lead.

Peebles scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut their new deficit to two, but senior Clay Cottle took over the mound for the game’s final three outs and left the Indians’ score empty for the seventh.

Both teams finished the contest with eight hits apiece and combined for 10 errors.

In addition to his two RBI, Malone went 3-for-5 at plate. His three hits were a game-high.

Jessee had two hits while Evan Woods, Porginski, and Mitchell King had one apiece.

“Really proud of the boys for not giving up after being down 8-5 late in the game and coming back for the victory,” Clay coach Marc Cottle said. “Jaden and Shaden ha d really good days at the plate, and Clay came in and pounded the strike zone for the save.”

BOX SCORE

Clay: 3 0 1 1 0 7 0 — 12 8 4

Peebles: 2 1 2 1 2 2 0 — 10 8 6

W: J. Jessee (C), L: Wesley (P)

Peebles 6, Northwest 1

Northwest couldn’t recover after surrendering five runs combined in the first two innings of their 6-1 loss to Peebles.

The Mohawks managed just three hits in 23 plate appearances during game one of this round robin event, scoring its’ lone run in the bottom of the seventh on a Peebles error at third base.

Northwest’s Kaleb Seals was credited with the loss after two innings of work, but Kazane Akimoto’s relief work helped keep the Mohawks in the game after a rough start.

Akimoto gave up five hits, one earned run while striking out nine in his five innings of relief.

Dakota Secrest, Orville Tackett, and Waylon McGlone each had a hit apiece for Northwest in the decision.

BOX SCORE

Peebles: 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 — 6 10 1

Northwest: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 3 2

W: Porter (P), L: Seals (N)